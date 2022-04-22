NFL Draft 2022: Baltimore Ravens Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Few franchises draft as solidly as Baltimore usually does. It crushed the Patrick Queen pick at 28 in 2020, did the impossible and found a few mid-round picks who grew into stars over the last few years – Mark Andrews – and, of course, hit a game-winning grand slam with Lamar Jackson with the last pick in the first round of 2018.

With the 14, it has its highest pick since getting Ronnie Stanley at the 6 in 2016.

– The defense need reinforcements up front. It could use pass rushers, it would be nice to get an anchor for the interior, and a cornerback would be a good call. Grabbing an extra wide receiver will be a must, too, after not doing anything through free agency.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Baltimore? It should be able to get a decent pass rushing prospect – Houston’s Logan Hall will probably be around – at the 45. At the 14 it’s mostly about getting the best player available, but one WR prospect out of Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and USC’s Drake London will be there.

The linebackers are great, corners Trent McDuffie out of Washington and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. might be in the mix, and …

For a franchise that got a Hall of Fame-caliber career out of Haloti Ngata, the idea of Georgia DT Jordan Davis as an anchor is a good one.