NFL Draft 2022: Arizona Cardinals Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– The Cardinals haven’t been all that bad over the last few drafts. They’ve been able to find some contributing parts in the later rounds, the early picks have been – for the most part – okay, and now they need more talent.

Kyler Murray is grouchy, and he’s the only Pro Bowl draft pick since Budda Baker in 2017.

– There hasn’t been enough done through free agency to make a big enough change. The Cardinals still need more on the lines, a cornerback would be a plus, and they have to find more impact wide receivers to go along with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Arizona? There should be a decent offensive tackle prospect at the 55, and that’s where a receiver could go with Georgia’s George Pickens and/or Alabama’s John Metchie likely options.

At the 23? Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis might slide down this far, and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe will be there. Corners Andrew Booth from Clemson and Kyler Gordon from Washington should be around.

But again, Arizona needs stars. If it goes with value and the Best Player Available route, Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt or Alabama WR Jameson Williams – torn ACL and all – might be the call.