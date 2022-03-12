New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview: WAC Championship

New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian Game Preview, WAC Championship How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time:10:00 pm ET
Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: New Mexico State (25-6), Abilene Christian (23-9)
Why Abilene Christian Will Win
The Wildcats managed to get by Seattle in 78-76 even though the threes weren’t falling – making just 4-of-20 – and getting beaten on the boards. Where they won it, though, was on the free throw line.
They’re the fifth best team in the nation in free throw attempts and third when it comes to making them. They generate plenty of points off of steals and takeaways, they’re No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin, and New Mexico State is a turnover machine and doesn’t force mistakes.
However …
Why New Mexico State Will Win
The Aggies were able to roll the Wildcats in the first meeting back in mid-January even though they turned it over 12 times.
This isn’t a high-powered team, but it’s fantastic on the boards, the defense is able to hold down high-powered offenses, and there aren’t a lot of fouls. It might have been a few months ago, but the Aggies won by 14 even though they put ACU on the line 27 times.
This isn’t a big rebounding Wildcat team and there’s no defensive presence on the inside to worry about, but …
New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian: What’s Going To Happen
Abilene Christian is playing better right now than New Mexico State.
The two losses over the last 14 games were close calls, the shooting has been great because the passing has been terrific, and New Mexico State doesn’t have the offense to match up shot for shot.
As long as the Wildcats don’t get rocked on the boards, they’ll be okay.
New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian: Prediction, Lines
Abilene Christian 72, New Mexico State 68
Line: New Mexico State -5, o/u: 135.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
New Mexico State vs Abilene Christian Must See Rating: 3.5
