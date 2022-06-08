New Mexico State Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

New Mexico State Aggies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
New Mexico State Aggies Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
NMSU Schedule
1
Chris Ojoh, LB Sr.
6-1, 220. 72 tackles, 6 sacks, 16 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles
2
Trevor Brohard, LB Sr.
A part of the rotation in his first three seasons with 31 tackles, the 6-2, 235-pounder took over and rocked last year with 71 tackles with two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
3
Ethan Albertson, PK Jr.
6-2, 225. 21-of-26 field goals, 33-of-34 extra points, 2 punts for 81 yards in two seasons
4
Donavan King, DE Sr.
6-3, 255. 66 tackles, 5 sacks, 16 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in four seasons
5
DJ McCullough, CB Sr.
6-0, 190. 42 tackles, 3 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 2 TFL
6
O’Maury Samuels, RB Sr.
5-11, 195. 21 carries for 79 yards and one catch for no yards in two years at Michigan, 65 carries for 202 yards (3.1 ypc), 1 TD, 12 catches, 72 yards last year at New Mexico State
7
Nick Giacolone, LB Soph.
6-3, 235. 64 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons
8
Ahmonte Watkins, CB/RB Soph.
5-10, 185. 12 carries, 49 yards (4.1 ypc), 3 catches, 41 yards in three games at TCU
9
Isaiah Mursalat, C Jr.
6-4, 305. A versatile veteran blocker who worked mostly at tackle but will likely kick inside at center.
10
Josh Carlson, P Jr.
6-0, 185. Former Georgia Tech transfer with 81 punts, 3,318 yards (41 yards per kick) in two seasons
