Nevada Wolf Pack Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sport

Nevada

By June 6, 2022 10:47 am

By

Nevada Wolf Pack Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Nevada Wolf Pack Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Nevada Schedule

1
Aaron Frost, OT Sr. 

The 6-5, 310-pound guard is a two-time Second Team All-Mountain West guard, and now he has to be the anchor and rock of a rebuilding offensive line. He’s going into his fourth year as a full-time starter.

2
Dom Peterson, DT Sr. 

6-5, 285. 151 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles 4 broken up passes in four seasons. 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West

3
Toa Taua, RB Sr. 

5-9, 210. 627 carries, 3058 yards (4.9 ypc), 21 TD, 120 catches, 874 yards, 3 TD in four seasons. 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West

4
Tyson Williams, S Sr. 

5-9, 200. 203 tackles, 6 INT, 20 broken up passes, 1 TD in four seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West

5
JoJuan Claiborne, S Sr. 

5-11, 185. 89 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes over the last three seasons.

6
Devonte Lee, RB Sr. 

5-9, 235. 271 carries, 1,168 yards (4.3 ypc), 44 catches, 232 yards, 1 TD in four seasons.

7
Bentlee Sanders, S Sr. 

5-9, 175. 24 tackles, 2 broken up passes last year for Nevada. 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 INT, 5 broken up passes, 1 TD in four years at USF.

8
BJ Casteel, WR Sr. 

6-0, 190. 90 catches, 880 yards (9.8 ypc), 4 TD in four seasons at Arizona

9
Jamaal Bell, WR/KR, Jr.

5-10, 170. 17 catches, 156 yards, 1 TD, 45 kickoff returns, 1,021 yards (22.7 yards per attempt). Honorable Mention All-Mountain West

10
Brandon Talton, PK Sr.

5-9, 280. 58-of-73 (79%) on field goals, 107 extra points, 224 total points. Two-time All-Mountain West

