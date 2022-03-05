Nebraska vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Just how much will Wisconsin be into this?

Of course it would love to take the Big Ten regular season title outright, but it already has a piece of that coming off the emotional gut-check win over Purdue.

On the other side, Nebraska can come out loose and have a whole lot of fun. There’s no pressure whatsoever.

As bad as the Huskers have been, they’ve won two straight on the road against Penn State and Ohio State. The shooting has been great, the team is getting to the free throw line and making their shots, and they’ve shown the offensive ability to not just keep up, but roll.

There’s no one in the Big Ten hotter from three right now.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches