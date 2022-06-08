Nebraska Cornhuskers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

He might not be all that big, and he might not be the most talented player on an upgraded team, but the 5-11, 225-pound veteran makes a whole lot of plays.

He came up with 51 tackles and two sacks in his first two years, and last season he blew up with 108 tackles with a sack and six tackles for loss with a pick and six broken up passes and three forced fumbles in a Second Team All-Big Ten run.