NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Previews: Elite 8

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Results So Far Straight Up: 294-125

Against The Spread: 221-188-10; Point Total: 222-194-3

Click on each game for the game preview

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Expert Picks

Houston vs Villanova | Duke vs Houston

COMING LATE SATURDAY …

Kansas vs Miami | UNC vs Saint Peter’s

Expert Picks So Far | Tournament Schedule