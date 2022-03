The early lines and odds are out for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Where are the potential values?

NCAA Tournament Odds, Opening Lines, Early Values: First Round

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Just like we do during the college football season, here’s the drill once again for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Without looking at what the actual lines are, I guess what the initial lines are going to be and then they’re added in once they’re released.

It’s not like I’m necessarily right or wrong either way – certainly when it comes to basketball – but the goal is to see just how close to the pin the initial knee-jerk perceptions are.