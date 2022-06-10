NC State Wolfpack Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
NC State Wolfpack Preview
2022 NC State Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
NC State Schedule & Analysis
1
Payton Wilson, LB Jr.
The 6-4, 230-pound junior went from a reserve to the team’s leading tackler in 2019 with 69 tackles with an interception and three broken up passes and five tackles for loss, and then he blew up as a First Team All-ACC star with 108 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Just when he was about to take things up another notch, he hurt his shoulders and missed most of last year. Now he’s back to be a disruptive force on the weakside.
2
Devin Leary, QB Jr.
6-1, 215. 450-751 (60%), 5,542 yards, 51 TD, 12 INT, 2 rushing TD in three seasons
When they needed motivation, I gave em hope… pic.twitter.com/TFESyOxDna
— DLeary (@DevinLeary1) May 11, 2022
3
Drake Thomas, LB Jr.
6-0, 230. 191 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 27 TFL, 4 INT, 4 broken up passes in three seasons. First Team All-ACC
4
Tanner Ingle, S Sr.
5-10, 186. 228 tackles, 1 INT, 11 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, 15 TFL, First Team All-ACC
5
Isaiah Moore, LB Sr.
6-2, 232. 259 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 28.5 TFL, 1 INT, 6 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons, but missed half of last year. Two-time Honorable Mention All-ACC
6
Grant Gibson, C Sr.
6-1, 310. Former defensive tackle going into his fourth year at center. Third Team All-ACC
7
Shyheim Battle, CB Soph.
6-2, 195. 64 tackles, 3 INT, 16 broken up passes, 1 sacks, 2 TFL in two years. Honorable Mention All-ACC
8
Tyler Baker-Williams S Sr.
6-0, 205. 133 tackles, 3 INT, 16 broken up passes, 1.5 sacks, 9 TFL in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-ACC
9
Cory Durden, DT Sr.
6-4, 305. 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three years at Florida State. 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL last year at NC State
10
Thayer Thomas, WR Sr.
6-0, 195. 158 catches, 1,842 yards (11.7 ypc), 20 TD, 21 rushing yards, 53 punt returns, 553 yards (10.4 ypr), 1 TD in four seasons
NC State Wolfpack Preview
2022 NC State Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
NC State Schedule & Analysis