NC State Wolfpack Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-4, 230-pound junior went from a reserve to the team’s leading tackler in 2019 with 69 tackles with an interception and three broken up passes and five tackles for loss, and then he blew up as a First Team All-ACC star with 108 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Just when he was about to take things up another notch, he hurt his shoulders and missed most of last year. Now he’s back to be a disruptive force on the weakside.