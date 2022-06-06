Navy Midshipmen Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Midshipmen Midshipmen Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
John Marshall, S Sr.
The 6-2, 204-pound versatile veteran is part defensive end, part linebacker, part safety as he gets around the field and does a little of everything with 116 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 4 broken up, 2 fumble recoveries and 9 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.
2
Kip Frankland, OT Sr.
6-1, 280. Versatile blocker who can work at any of the five spots, but settled in at right tackles as an anchor who started every game.
3
Tai Lavatai, QB Jr.
6-2, 210. 170 carries for 371 yards (2.2 ypc), 7 TD. 34-of-61 (56%), 5 TD, 1 INT
4
Clay Cromwell, DT Jr.
6-3, 292. 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles
5
Nicholas Straw, DE Sr.
6-2, 230. 73 tackles, 2 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in two seasons
6
Maquel Haywood, RB/KR. Soph.
5-8, 170. 9 carries, 22 yards, 1 catch, 24 yards, 12 kickoff returns for 372 yards (31 yards per try), 1 TD. Likely starting slotback.
7
Bijan Nichols, PK Sr.
6-1, 211. 33-of-46 field goals, 105-of-108 extra points, 204 total points in three seasons. Second Team All-AAC
8
Rayuan Lane, S Soph.
5-11, 180. 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 4 broken up passes
9
Jamie Romo, OT Sr.
6-5, 275. Second year in a starting role, took over the left tackle job late last year.
10
Tyler Fletcher, LB Soph.
6-3, 210. 47 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 broken up pass
