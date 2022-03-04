Murray State vs SE Missouri State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Murray State vs SE Missouri State How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 4
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Ford Center, Evansville, IN
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Murray State (28-2), SE Missouri State (14-17)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
Why SE Missouri State Will Win
The Redhawks might be 0-2 against Murray State, but they just lost in a 70-68 fight a few days ago.
They shot well in the loss, and that’s been the norm lately. They take a whole lot of threes, they’re amazing from the free throw line, and they’ve got the scoring punch to keep up the pace if they start rocking from the outside.
They’ve made ten or more threes in three of their last four games, they’ve taken a ton of free throws over the last several weeks, and …
Why Murray State Will Win
Murray State has one of the nation’s best defenses against the three.
Yeah, SE Missouri State hit half of their threes in the last game and made it close, but that’s not normal for the Racer defense. It was the only time anyone since the first game of 2022 was able to get to double-digit threes.
Murray State might have the offense to crank things up, but it’s been hard for anyone to come up with a ton of stops and a whole lot of rebounds.
No one has scored 70 points or more against this D in the last nine games, and it has only happened once in 2022.
Murray State vs SE Missouri State: What’s Going To Happen
Murray State will try to end this fast.
It’ll get out to a hot start and get up and down the floor in a hurry, and it’ll make SE Missouri State try to stay alive with threes. The Redbirds will come up with plenty of them, but there won’t be enough to overcome several Racer runs.
Murray State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Lines
Murray State 88, SE Missouri State 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: NFL Combine
1: Analysis of Kenny Pickett’s hand size