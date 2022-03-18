Murray State vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

No, really. How did the Peacocks pull that off?

It’s always possible for some sort of a crazy upset if everything goes right, but to go into overtime against Kentucky and be the more confident, sharper team was incredible.

The Peacocks won 85-79 in the 2-14 matchup for their eighth-straight win that’s to an ultra-aggressive defense that allowed UK to hit just 27% from three.

Yeah, Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe went off for 30 points and 16 rebounds, but Saint Peter’s held their own on the boards against the No. 1 team in America in rebounding margin. Kentucky averaged ten rebounds per game more than its opponents, and it was just a +3 against the Peacocks.

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams