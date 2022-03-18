Murray State vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Murray State vs Saint Peter’s prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Murray State vs Saint Peter’s Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 19
Game Time: 7:45 pm
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: CBS
Records: Murray State (7 seed, 31-2)
Saint Peter’s (15 seed, 20-11)
Region: East
Why Saint Peter's Will Win
No, really. How did the Peacocks pull that off?
It’s always possible for some sort of a crazy upset if everything goes right, but to go into overtime against Kentucky and be the more confident, sharper team was incredible.
The Peacocks won 85-79 in the 2-14 matchup for their eighth-straight win that’s to an ultra-aggressive defense that allowed UK to hit just 27% from three.
Yeah, Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe went off for 30 points and 16 rebounds, but Saint Peter’s held their own on the boards against the No. 1 team in America in rebounding margin. Kentucky averaged ten rebounds per game more than its opponents, and it was just a +3 against the Peacocks.
Why Murray State Will Win
Murray State is sixth in the nation in rebounds – it came up with 42 in the first round win over San Francisco – and should be good for around a +10 in margin against Saint Peter’s.
That all somehow worked against Kentucky, but it’s not happening twice.
Murray State might not have the national brand name recognition, but that was a strong win over the Dons to get out of the first round.
It didn’t have its best shooting day, but it’s usually a whole lot stronger from three, the three point defense was terrific, and Saint Peter’s doesn’t do nearly enough from three to keep up.
Murray State vs Saint Peter's: What’s Going To Happen
Yeah, of course. If you can beat Kentucky, you can beat that other team in Kentucky.
Saint Peter’s is an amazing story with the first round win an all-timer, but it’s not going to be able to keep up the pace.
Murray State will methodically keep on scoring, it’ll hit the threes Kentucky didn’t, and it’ll get the rebounds that all seemed to go to Saint Peter’s – especially on the offensive glass.
Murray State vs Saint Peter's Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Murray State 77, Saint Peter’s 64
Line: Murray State -9, o/u: 129.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Murray State vs Saint Peter’s Must See Rating: 3
