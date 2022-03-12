Monmouth vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: MAAC Championship

Monmouth vs Saint Peter’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
Monmouth vs Saint Peter’s Game Preview, MAAC Championship How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Monmouth (21-12), Saint Peter’s (18-11)
Why Saint Peter's Will Win
The Peacocks are rolling.
They’ve won six straight with the defense continuing to dominate. They held Quinnipiac to 52 points and 33% from the field to get here. The 12 steals were the spark, but it’s the defense that continues to be the calling card.
Saint Peter’s leads the MAAC in field goal percentage defense allowing teams to hit just 39% of their shots. It takes something special to get past 65 on this bunch, there aren’t second chance points to be had, and …
Why Monmouth Will Win
Monmouth can play a little defense, too.
The Hawks might not lock down quite as hard as the Peacocks do, but they’re great at slowing teams down from three and they’re good enough on the boards to keep up … this time.
They got walloped in rebounding margin against Saint Peter’s in the two meetings, but they still won the game the first time around and lost in the second game because it wasn’t strong enough on the offensive glass.
That’s an anomaly – this team is tougher on the boards than it was in either game, but …
Monmouth vs Saint Peter's: What’s Going To Happen
The Hawks hit 50% of their shots to beat Rider to get here, and they need to come up with at least 43% from the field in this. They’re 13-5 when they get there, and 7-7 when they don’t.
They’re not getting to 43% against the Saint Peter’s defense.
The Peacocks are playing the exact type of basketball needed to win a tough defensive game like this.
Monmouth vs Saint Peter's: Prediction, Lines
Saint Peter’s 69, Monmouth 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Monmouth vs Saint Peter’s Must See Rating: 3.5
