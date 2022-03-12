Monmouth vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: MAAC Championship

Monmouth can play a little defense, too.

The Hawks might not lock down quite as hard as the Peacocks do, but they’re great at slowing teams down from three and they’re good enough on the boards to keep up … this time.

They got walloped in rebounding margin against Saint Peter’s in the two meetings, but they still won the game the first time around and lost in the second game because it wasn’t strong enough on the offensive glass.

That’s an anomaly – this team is tougher on the boards than it was in either game, but …

