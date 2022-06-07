Missouri Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Missouri Tigers Preview
1
Kris Abrams-Draine, CB Jr.
He’s not all that big, and he has only had one good year as a defensive back after moving over from receiver, but until the star recruits rise up, the 5-11, 178-pound junior should be the team’s best pro prospect.
He made 37 tackles last year with three interceptions, seven broken up passes, and with one recovered fumble – and he’s just getting started.
2
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE Sr.
6-4, 277. 64 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD in three seasons
3
Isaiah McGuire, DE Sr.
6-4, 272. 77 tackles, 9 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 broken up passes in three seasons
4
Luther Burden, WR Fr.
5-11, 210. Superstar recruit who could’ve gone anywhere, he caught 71 passes for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns last season in high school and returned eight punts for scores.
5
Harrison Mevis, PK Jr.
5-11, 257. One of the best kickers in college football – 37-of-42 field goals (88%), 68 extra points, 167 points in two seasons. 2021 First Team All-SEC.
6
Javon Foster, OT Sr.
6-5, 320. Veteran lineman starting for a second straight season at left tackle after serving as a key reserve in his first two years.
7
Ty'Ron Hopper, LB Jr.
6-2, 220. 77 tackles, 3 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three years at Florida.
8
Martez Manuel, S Sr.
6-0, 207. 145 tackles, 1 INT, 8 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 7 sacks, 15 TFL in three seasons
9
Jaylon Carlies, S Jr.
6-3, 215. 75 tackles, 4 INT (all last season), 1 forced fumble, 3 TFL in two seasons
10
Brady Cook, QB Soph.
6-2, 203. 52-of-65 (80%), 417 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 82 rushing yards, 1 TD in seven games
