Mississippi State Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview
Mississippi State 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Mississippi State Schedule & Analysis
1
Will Rogers, QB Jr.
He figured out how to run the offense, and now in his third season he should be about to take the Mike Leach attack to a whole other level. The 6-2, 210-pound veteran stepped it up last season with 4,739 passing yards and 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, coming off a 1,976-yard, 11 touchdown freshman campaign.
2
Nathan Pickering, DT Sr.
6-4, 285. 54 tackles, 9 sacks, 15 TFL in three seasons
3
Emmanuel Forbes, CB Jr.
6-0, 180. 104 tackles, 8 INT, 19 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack, 5.5 TFL, 3 TDs
4
Jaden Walley, WR Jr.
6-0, 185. 107 catches, 1,346 yards (12.6 ypc), 8 TD in two seasons
5
Jalen Green, S, Sr.
6-1, 200. 47 tackles, 1 INT, 7 broken up passes, 3 TFL in three seasons at Texas. 36 tackles, 2 INT, 4 broken up passes last year at Mississippi State.
6
Nathaniel Watson, LB Sr.
6-2, 240. 124 tackles, 5 sacks, 10 TFL, 2 broken up passes over the last two seasons.
7
Randy Charlton, DE Sr.
6-3, 265. 68 tackles, 4 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 broken up passes in three seasons at UCF, 35 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 TFL, 1 forced fumble last year at Mississippi State.
8
Jo’quavious Marks, RB Sr.
5-10, 205. 176 carries, 728 yards (4.1 ypc), 9 TD, 143 catches, 770 yards, 3 TD in two seasons
9
Jett Johnson, LB Sr.
6-2, 235. 87 tackles – a team high – 6 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries last season.
10
Massimo Biscardi, PK Sr.
5-11, 185. 46-of-57 field goals, 161-of-171 extra points, 299 yards in four years at Coastal Carolina. Four-time All-Sun Belt
Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview
Mississippi State 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Mississippi State Schedule & Analysis