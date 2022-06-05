Minnesota Golden Gophers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Thew 5-10, 210-pounder is going into his sixth year with the program after missing all but the opener against Ohio State with an Achilles’ heel injury. The 2020 First Team All-Big Ten star ran for 163 yards and two scores against the Buckeyes before getting hurt.

He’s coming into the season with just over 3,000 yards on 547 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns, and he caught 15 passes for 95 yards.