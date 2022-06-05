Minnesota Golden Gophers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview
1
Mohamed Ibrahim, RB Sr.
Thew 5-10, 210-pounder is going into his sixth year with the program after missing all but the opener against Ohio State with an Achilles’ heel injury. The 2020 First Team All-Big Ten star ran for 163 yards and two scores against the Buckeyes before getting hurt.
He’s coming into the season with just over 3,000 yards on 547 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns, and he caught 15 passes for 95 yards.
2
John Michael Schmitz, C Sr.
6-4, 320. Two-time All-Big Ten performer started four games at center in 2019 and owned the position for each of the last two years. He’s a strong NFL prospect.
3
Chris Autman-Bell, WR Sr.
6-1, 215. 114 catches, 1,756 yards (15.4 ypc), 12 TD in four seasons. 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
4
Tyler Nubin, S Sr.
6-2, 210. 99 tackles, 4 INT, 8 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
5
Tanner Morgan, QB Sr.
6-2, 215. 554-903 (61%), 8,072 yards, 56 TD, 27 INT, 4 rushing TD. 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
6
Trill Carter, DT Jr.
6-2, 300. 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT in three seasons.
7
Braelen Oliver, LB Sr.
6-0, 230. 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in two seasons.
8
Beanie Bishop, CB/S Jr.
5-10, 185. 74 tackles, 3 INT (all last year), 1 TD, 8 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 8.5 TFL in four years. First Team All-Conference USA.
9
Trey Potts, RB Jr.
5-11, 210. 138 carries, 724 yards (5.2 ypc), 8 TD, 6 catches, 34 yards in three seasons.
10
Ryan Stapp, CB Jr.
6-0, 175. Transfer from Abilene Christian, made 91 tackles with four INT, 16 broken up passes in three seasons.
