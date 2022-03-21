Michigan vs Villanova Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Michigan vs Villanova prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.
Michigan vs Villanova Game Preview, How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 24
Game Time: 7:29 pm
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
How To Watch: TBS
Records: Michigan (11 seed, 19-14)
Villanova (2 seed, 28-7)
Region: South
Why Michigan Will Win
So what’s Michigan doing right?
Really, it wouldn’t have been a total stunner if Michigan was tossed into the NIT bin after getting bounced out of the Big Ten in the first round by Indiana. Obviously it didn’t, it’s making the most of its chance, and it played like a whole other team over the first weekend of the tournament.
Again, though, what’s it doing right?
It’s making baskets.
The offense is playing with confidence, and it’s showing in the ball movement as it keeps getting the job done on the inside. It made 54% of its shots against Colorado State and 50% against Tennessee, but that’s nothing new.
That’s 16 times this season the Wolverines hit half of their shots, and they won 13 of them. The problem has been with the consistency.
Just as important for Michigan in this, it’s stopping the three. It’s been good at it all year, and it held Tennessee to 2-of-18 from the outside. Colorado State made 12, but it took 35 tries to get there.
However …
Why Villanova Will Win
Villanova is going to make threes.
It takes a ton, it makes a ton, and it’s going to keep on firing away to go along with the best free throw shooing in college basketball and a strong defense.
Yeah, the offense gets all of the attention, but this experienced group can D up, too.
The Cats have allowed teams to hit more 50% of their shots four times, and it hasn’t happened since early February.
The don’t force a ton of mistakes with enough pressure to make a big difference, but they don’t turn it over and there’s no defensive concern against the Michigan D.
Michigan vs Villanova: What’s Going To Happen
That 2018 national championship – a 79-62 domination by Villanova – seems like it happened a gajillion years ago.
This isn’t the same Villanova team, and Michigan certainly isn’t quite as a strong as it was in ’18, but this should be intense throughout.
Here’s the problem … size.
Michigan’s backcourt has to be ready to get bombed on, but can Villanova hold on against the Michigan bulk? Not really, but the Wildcats have been just fine defensively even against the bigger teams.
And Michigan won’t stop the Villanova offense once it gets rolling in the second half.
Michigan vs Villanova Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines
Prediction: Villanova 75, Michigan 70
Line: Villanova -4.5, o/u: 135
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Michigan vs Villanova Must See Rating: 4.5
