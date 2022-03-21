Michigan vs Villanova Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

So what’s Michigan doing right?

Really, it wouldn’t have been a total stunner if Michigan was tossed into the NIT bin after getting bounced out of the Big Ten in the first round by Indiana. Obviously it didn’t, it’s making the most of its chance, and it played like a whole other team over the first weekend of the tournament.

Again, though, what’s it doing right?

It’s making baskets.

The offense is playing with confidence, and it’s showing in the ball movement as it keeps getting the job done on the inside. It made 54% of its shots against Colorado State and 50% against Tennessee, but that’s nothing new.

That’s 16 times this season the Wolverines hit half of their shots, and they won 13 of them. The problem has been with the consistency.

Just as important for Michigan in this, it’s stopping the three. It’s been good at it all year, and it held Tennessee to 2-of-18 from the outside. Colorado State made 12, but it took 35 tries to get there.

However …

