Michigan vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Rebound, rebound, rebound.

Colorado State had the talent inside and out, and it arguably had the best player on the floor in David Roddy, but it couldn’t handle the Wolverines inside.

Michigan didn’t win the 75-63 first round game because it was +11 in rebounding margin, but combine that with the 54% shooting and this was the strong, confident team everyone was waiting to emerge.

Tennessee is solid on the boards, but it’s just okay from the field hitting 43% on the year. Yeah, it made 58% of its shots in the 88-56 win over Longwood, but …

Michigan isn’t Longwood. Tennessee’s over-reliance on the three will be an issue, but …

