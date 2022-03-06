Michigan vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Ohio State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 6
Michigan vs Ohio State How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 6
Game Time: 12:30 ET
Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Michigan (16-13), Ohio State (19-9)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
Why Michigan Will Win
Which Ohio State team will show up?
Yeah, the team was able to look great against an even flakier Michigan State squad, but you don’t get rolled by Maryland and Nebraska if things are going well.
They’re hit-or-miss from the outside, the overall shooting hasn’t been as good as it should be, and the ball movement isn’t quite good enough.
Michigan might be struggling, but it’s hitting its threes and averaging close to 54% overall from the field over the last few weeks. It’ll make its shots, but …
Why Ohio State Will Win
Yeah, Ohio State might be inconsistent, but Michigan is even more off thanks to a defense that’s gone bye-bye.
The Wolverines are getting destroyed on the inside, Illinois and Iowa shot threes at will, and if you’re not hitting 50% from the field against this D, you’re not trying.
Ohio State might have its lapses, but that’s mostly on the road. Michigan is about to get the full focus and effort on Senior Day, and that means the offense will be there.
The Buckeye attack that scored big against Michigan State and was terrific against Illinois will show up.
Michigan vs Ohio State: What’s Going To Happen
Ohio State was able to push past Michigan in Ann Arbor in mid-February, and it’ll more of the same. It hit 50% from the field that first time around and was great on the free throw line.
Michigan will come out hot and get up early, and then the defense will crumble. Ohio State will wake up in plenty of time to take over.
Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines
Ohio State 81, Michigan 74
Line: Ohio State -4, o/u: 144.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: Spring football – college
1: Spring football – professional
