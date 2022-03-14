Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

It’s a deep team that’s going to keep up the offensive pressure.

Even though it had to deal with a slew of defensive vice-grip teams in San Diego State, Boise State, and Fresno State in the Mountain West, the Rams still managed to average a league-high 74 points per game.

They don’t take a ton of threes, but they make them. They don’t make a whole slew of mistakes on the offensive end, and the defense doesn’t hack and doesn’t put teams on the free throw line.

The Wolverines don’t have the defense to shut down what Colorado State can do offensively – there won’t be any offensive dead spots, and …

