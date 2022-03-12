Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

The Boilermakers just keep rolling along while the other top teams are crashing.

It was a push to get through Penn State, but it was solid from the field, solid from the line, and it didn’t make too many mistakes – it was just a solid overall effort.

It’s moving the ball around as well as anyone in the Big Ten, that leads to open threes, and it all comes together with a consistency that’s been missing from Michigan State. As long as the Boilermakers are rebounding, they’ll be fine.

Speaking of solid …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches