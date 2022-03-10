Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Michigan State might have had a tough season overall, but it managed to do just fine against Maryland.

The Spartans have gone 3-7 in the last ten games, but one of those wins was over the Terps and that comes after starting this rough run with a victory over them, too.

They might not be doing a log from the outside, and they’re not making enough big plays defensively, but they’re great at guarding the three and they inside presence and blocked shots are there.

Michigan State isn’t that bad on the boards, but Maryland doesn’t do enough on the glass. However …

