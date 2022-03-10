Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Michigan State vs Maryland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Michigan State vs Maryland Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Michigan State (20-11), Maryland (15-16)
Why Michigan State Will Win
Michigan State might have had a tough season overall, but it managed to do just fine against Maryland.
The Spartans have gone 3-7 in the last ten games, but one of those wins was over the Terps and that comes after starting this rough run with a victory over them, too.
They might not be doing a log from the outside, and they’re not making enough big plays defensively, but they’re great at guarding the three and they inside presence and blocked shots are there.
Michigan State isn’t that bad on the boards, but Maryland doesn’t do enough on the glass. However …
Why Maryland Will Win
Maryland, for all of its issues lately, has been able to come up with just enough interesting wins and close calls to keep things interesting.
It won four games in five tries before losing to Michigan State, and it’s making up for its problems from the field by making its free throws.
It’s not a tough formula for the Terps. They have to make the shots that are there. They’re not going to rock from the outside, so they need to get to the rim to 1) get to the free throw line, and 2) because they have to.
When they make 49% of their shots they’re 7-0. But …
Michigan State vs Maryland: What’s Going To Happen
Michigan State has only allowed five teams to make 49% or more of their shots.
Maryland just doesn’t do enough from three – it doesn’t make its shots – but it’ll get to the line against a Spartan defense that likes to foul way too much. The big problem will be the turnovers – the Terps don’t take them, and that’s how Michigan State has issues.
Michigan State vs Maryland: Prediction, Lines
Michigan State 67, Maryland 63
Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 139.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
