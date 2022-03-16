Michigan State vs Davidson Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Wildcats won’t be the least bit fazed or intimidated by the moment. If anything, losing the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship to Davidson was a good thing …

They’re too good and had too strong of a season to have it all end with a dramatic thud.

They don’t always bomb away with a ton of three, but they’re going to in this.

They’re among the most accurate teams in the country from the outside, they set up their open shots extremely well, and they don’t make a whole lot of big mistakes – they’ve only turned it over more than ten times twice in the last 12 games.

Michigan State isn’t going to be a problem from three, it doesn’t force big mistakes, and it hasn’t seen a turnover it didn’t enjoy giving away, but …

