Michigan State Spartans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-0, 185-pound two-time All-Big Ten star started out his career at Western Michigan – making 56 grabs for 797 yards and eight scores – and kept it all going up the road in East Lansing with 92 catches for 1,433 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and 13 scores.

Great as a receiver, he’s every bit as dangerous as a return man averaging 19 yards per career punt return with three touchdowns – including two last year – and 22 yards per kickoff return at MSU.