Michigan State Spartans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

By June 4, 2022 4:41 pm

By |

Michigan State Spartans Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

1
Jayden Reed, WR Sr. 

The 6-0, 185-pound two-time All-Big Ten star started out his career at Western Michigan – making 56 grabs for 797 yards and eight scores – and kept it all going up the road in East Lansing with 92 catches for 1,433 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and 13 scores.

Great as a receiver, he’s every bit as dangerous as a return man averaging 19 yards per career punt return with three touchdowns – including two last year – and 22 yards per kickoff return at MSU.

2
Xavier Henderson, S Sr.

6-1, 210. 235 tackles, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble in four seasons. 2021 Third Team All-Big Ten

3
Jacob Slade, DT Sr.

6-4, 315. 68 tackles, 2.5 sacks 5 TFL, 4 broken up passes in four seasons. 2021 All-Big Ten

4
Payton Thorne, QB Jr.

6-2, 210. 282-473 (60%), 3,815 yards, 30 TD, 13 INT, 228 rushing yards, 5 TD in two seasons

5
Cal Haladay, LB Soph.

6-1, 235. 96 tackles (tied for team lead), 2 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

6
Jacoby Windmon, LB Sr.

6-2, 230. 169 tackles – 119 last season – 11.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in three seasons at UNLV. Two-time All-Mountain West

7
Jarek Broussard, RB Jr.

5-9, 185. 289 carries, 1,556 yards (5.2 ypc), 7, 22 catches, 146 yards in two seasons at Colorado. 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

8
Aaron Brule, LB Sr.

6-1, 220. 139 tackles, 8 sacks, 17.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons at Mississippi State

9
Jalen Berger, RB Soph.

6-1, 205. 84 carries, 389 yards(4.6 ypc), 3 TD, 4 catches, 30 yards in seven games at Wisconsin

10
Daniel Barker, TE Sr.

6-4, 250. 64 catches, 827 yards (12.9 ypc), 11 TD, 18 rushing yards, 1 TD in 28 games at Illinois

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

