Michael Penix Out For Year, Game Moves and Cancelations: College Football News Updates

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Monday, November 30th
Michael Penix out for the year
Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. He completed 56% of his passes for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns with four picks, and ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Now it’s up to backup Jack Tuttle to take over with the game at Wisconsin coming up – he’s a former star pro-style recruit for Utah who transferred to IU last year.
"Update on Michael Penix Jr. He has torn his ACL and will be out for the season."
Minnesota vs. Northwestern is canceled
Minnesota has suffered a big outbreak of COVID-19 and had to pause all team activities. The game this weekend against Northwestern has been canceled.
Our game on Dec. 5 against Northwestern has been canceled and all team-related activities remain paused.https://t.co/hQBdMqxry8
ACC schedule changes: Miami at Duke on
The ACC has been versatile, switching a few things around for this weekend. Florida State vs. Duke was canceled, and Miami vs. Wake Forest couldn’t go, to Miami will go to Duke this weekend.
UPDATE: ACC announces Miami will travel to Duke to play on December 5th. 📖: https://t.co/IAmqUuUQ19
USC at Washington State game moved
It was supposed to be one of the key Friday night games, but USC vs. Washington State is now being moved to Sunday to try giving several players more time to return from isolation.
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/SHgGTq1qjW
