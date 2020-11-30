Michael Penix Out For Year, Game Moves and Cancelations: College Football News Updates

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. He completed 56% of his passes for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns with four picks, and ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Now it’s up to backup Jack Tuttle to take over with the game at Wisconsin coming up – he’s a former star pro-style recruit for Utah who transferred to IU last year.

"Update on Michael Penix Jr. He has torn his ACL and will be out for the season." – @CoachAllenIU — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 30, 2020