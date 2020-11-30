Michael Penix Out For Year, Game Moves and Cancelations: College Football News Updates

November 30, 2020

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Monday, November 30th
Photo Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix out for the year

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. He completed 56% of his passes for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns with four picks, and ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Now it’s up to backup Jack Tuttle to take over with the game at Wisconsin coming up – he’s a former star pro-style recruit for Utah who transferred to IU last year.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern is canceled

Minnesota has suffered a big outbreak of COVID-19 and had to pause all team activities. The game this weekend against Northwestern has been canceled.

ACC schedule changes: Miami at Duke on

The ACC has been versatile, switching a few things around for this weekend. Florida State vs. Duke was canceled, and Miami vs. Wake Forest couldn’t go, to Miami will go to Duke this weekend.

USC at Washington State game moved

It was supposed to be one of the key Friday night games, but USC vs. Washington State is now being moved to Sunday to try giving several players more time to return from isolation.

