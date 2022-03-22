Miami vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Iowa State isn’t going to blow anyone’s doors off offensively, but the defense has been magnificent so far.

Okay, fine, so Wisconsin was offensively challenged when Johnny Davis wasn’t on, and LSU played like a zombie amidst all the coaching turmoil, but Iowa State did what it had to do against both teams, especially from three.

The Badgers and Tigers combined to hit just 6-of-41 from three in the two games. Even more impressive was what the Cyclone D did to a Wisconsin offense that led the nation with the fewest turnovers – the Badgers were totally inept in their home game with 18 giveaways.

But that’s what Iowa State does. It led the Big 12 in three-point defense and takeaways, and it allowed just 62 points per game. It doesn’t have to take a whole lot of chances offensively because of the D, but it comes up with plenty of assists and moves the ball around well.

However …

