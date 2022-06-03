Miami Hurricanes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Miami

Miami Hurricanes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By June 2, 2022 8:49 pm

By |

Miami Hurricanes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Miami Hurricanes Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Miami Schedule & Analysis 

1
Tyler Van Dyke, QB Soph.

A great recruit for the program, the 6-4, 224-pound Van Dyke was supposed to get a little work in while D’Eriq King handled all the work. But King got hurt, Van Dyke stepped in, and he showed off the skills and upside to be a star to work around.

He’s got the size and the arm, and he can run a little bit, finishing last year completing 202 of 326 passes (62%) for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns and six picks, and with 57 rushing yards and a score.

2
Zion Nelson, OT Jr. 

6-5, 316. A decent prospect when he came to Coral Gables, he has grown into a strong pro prospect going into his fourth year as the starting left tackle. Honorable Mention All-ACC

3
Will Mallory, TE Sr. 

6-5, 245. 73 catches, 1,006 yards (13.8 ypc), 11 TD in four seasons

4
Tyrique Stevenson, CB Jr.

6-0, 214. 43 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes last year at Miami, 47 tackles, 10 broken up passes in two years at Georgia. Honorable Mention All-ACC

5
DJ Scaife, OG Sr. 

6-3, 314. Versatile Second Team All-ACC blocker who worked at right guard for most of his career and now will likely kick out to right tackle.

6
James Williams, S Soph. 

6-5, 224. 31 tackles, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes. Honorable Mention All-ACC

7
Akheem Mesidor, DT Jr.

6-2, 272. 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 14.5 TFL in two years at West Virginia. Two-time All-Big 12

8
Avantae Williams, S Soph.

6-0, 198. 18 tackles, 1 INT – he was held out for most of the season and only played in four games

9
Lou Hedley, P Sr.

6-4, 220. 160 punts, 45.2 average, 54 inside the 20 in three seasons. Two-time Second Team All-ACC

10
Andres Borregales, PK Jr. 

5-11, 170. 17-of-21 field goals, 45-of-45 on extra points. Honorable Mention All-ACC

Miami Hurricanes Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Miami Schedule & Analysis

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, CFN, College Football Features, Miami, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home