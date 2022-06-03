Miami Hurricanes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Miami Hurricanes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Tyler Van Dyke, QB Soph.
A great recruit for the program, the 6-4, 224-pound Van Dyke was supposed to get a little work in while D’Eriq King handled all the work. But King got hurt, Van Dyke stepped in, and he showed off the skills and upside to be a star to work around.
He’s got the size and the arm, and he can run a little bit, finishing last year completing 202 of 326 passes (62%) for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns and six picks, and with 57 rushing yards and a score.
2
Zion Nelson, OT Jr.
6-5, 316. A decent prospect when he came to Coral Gables, he has grown into a strong pro prospect going into his fourth year as the starting left tackle. Honorable Mention All-ACC
3
Will Mallory, TE Sr.
6-5, 245. 73 catches, 1,006 yards (13.8 ypc), 11 TD in four seasons
4
Tyrique Stevenson, CB Jr.
6-0, 214. 43 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes last year at Miami, 47 tackles, 10 broken up passes in two years at Georgia. Honorable Mention All-ACC
5
DJ Scaife, OG Sr.
6-3, 314. Versatile Second Team All-ACC blocker who worked at right guard for most of his career and now will likely kick out to right tackle.
6
James Williams, S Soph.
6-5, 224. 31 tackles, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes. Honorable Mention All-ACC
7
Akheem Mesidor, DT Jr.
6-2, 272. 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 14.5 TFL in two years at West Virginia. Two-time All-Big 12
Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/a4YNnzBqA2
— Akheem Mesidor (@Akheem_Mes) April 20, 2022
8
Avantae Williams, S Soph.
6-0, 198. 18 tackles, 1 INT – he was held out for most of the season and only played in four games
9
Lou Hedley, P Sr.
6-4, 220. 160 punts, 45.2 average, 54 inside the 20 in three seasons. Two-time Second Team All-ACC
10
Andres Borregales, PK Jr.
5-11, 170. 17-of-21 field goals, 45-of-45 on extra points. Honorable Mention All-ACC
