Miami Hurricanes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

A great recruit for the program, the 6-4, 224-pound Van Dyke was supposed to get a little work in while D’Eriq King handled all the work. But King got hurt, Van Dyke stepped in, and he showed off the skills and upside to be a star to work around.

He’s got the size and the arm, and he can run a little bit, finishing last year completing 202 of 326 passes (62%) for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns and six picks, and with 57 rushing yards and a score.