Memphis vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Mountain West champion has the defense and the style to match up just fine with the Tigers.

Boise State might not do a ton from the field and it’s not going to bomb away from three, but it’s used to dealing with tough defensive teams having beaten San Diego State three times and using past Fresno State twice.

There’s nothing flashy about this bunch, but it’s tough on the inside, senior dominated, and it’s not going to make the big mistakes in key moments.

Memphis – for all it does defensively – gives up the ball way too much and should turn it over at least 15 times. Boise State doesn’t do much on the move, but it’ll get a few transition points.

However …

