Memphis vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Memphis vs Boise State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
Memphis vs Boise State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, March 17
Game Time: 1:45 pm
Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Memphis (9 seed, 21-10)
Boise State (8 seed, 27-7)
Region: West
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Why Boise State Will Win
The Mountain West champion has the defense and the style to match up just fine with the Tigers.
Boise State might not do a ton from the field and it’s not going to bomb away from three, but it’s used to dealing with tough defensive teams having beaten San Diego State three times and using past Fresno State twice.
There’s nothing flashy about this bunch, but it’s tough on the inside, senior dominated, and it’s not going to make the big mistakes in key moments.
Memphis – for all it does defensively – gives up the ball way too much and should turn it over at least 15 times. Boise State doesn’t do much on the move, but it’ll get a few transition points.
However …
Why Memphis Will Win
Memphis could destroy Boise State on the offensive boards.
The Broncos were able to get away with allowing 12 San Diego State offensive rebounds in the Mountain West Championship, and they led the conference in rebounding margin, but the Tigers are a killer when it comes to getting second chance points.
Again, Boise State is used to dealing with lock-down defensive teams, but this ins’t going be a shootout and every point will be like gold. That’s a problem for a team that can’t make free throws.
Boise State hits just 65% from the line and Memphis – while it’s not Steph Curry on the line – led the American Athletic Conference in free throws made.
Memphis vs Boise State: What’s Going To Happen
First one to 60 wins?
It’s not going to be that bad, but both teams can D up and neither one shoots consistently well enough from the outside to go off, but don’t expect this to be any sort of a high-octane shootout.
Memphis will come up with a few extra rebounds and one extra late stop to survive one of the better games on Thursday.
Memphis vs Boise State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
Memphis 67, Boise State 64
Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 133
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Memphis vs Boise State Must See Rating: 4
5: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
1: An Audience with Adele
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews