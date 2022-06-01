Marshall Thundering Herd Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Rasheen Ali, RB Soph.
He ran for 22 yards with just five carries as a freshman. And then the 6-0, 201-pounder did everything for the offense with 1,401 yards – averaging 5.6 yards per carry – on 250 carries with 23 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes for 334 yards and a score as a First Team All-Conference USA breakout star.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/8lCb8vg1IK
— Rasheen Ali (@fsosheen1) January 30, 2022
2
Steven Gilmore, CB Sr.
6-2, 169. 159 tackles, 6 INT, 24 broken up passes, 6 INT, 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL in four seasons. Second Team All-Conference USA
3
Abraham Beauplan, LB Sr.
6-2, 223. 165 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 16.5 TFL, 4 fumbles in two seasons. Second Team All-Conference USA
4
Micah Abraham, CB Jr.
6-2, 175. 78 tackles, 2 INT – 1 for a TD – 17 broken up passes, 1 TFL. First Team All-Conference USA
5
Corey Gammage, WR Jr.
6-4, 220. 126 catches, 1,465 yards (11.6 ypc), 7 TD in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA
6
Eli Neal, LB Jr.
6-2, 223. 183 tackles, 7 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 2 INT, 4 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA
7
Koby Cumberlander, DE Sr.
6-3, 227. 106 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 17 TFL in four seasons
8
Henry Colombi, QB Sr.
6-3, 215. 53-69 (77%), 460 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 139 rushing yards, 2 TD in two years at Utah State. 205-315 (65%), 2,356 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT, 169 yards, 3 TD in two years at Texas Tech.
9
Anthony Watts, DT Sr.
6-4, 300. 84 tackles, 3 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 interception in four years at Purdue
10
Shadeed Ahmed, WR Jr.
6-0, 172. 44 catches, 501 yards (11.4 ypc), 3 TD in two seasons
