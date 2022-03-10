LSU vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Well that’s the Missouri team we’ve wanted to see on a regular basis.

Granted, it beat Ole Miss twice before, but coming up with a 72-60 win to at least get a victory in the SEC Tournament matters for optics in a bad year. At least Mizzou lived to fight another day.

It got hot in the second half, it worked the ball around well, and it hit 54% from the field in the victory, and now it needs to keep working it around and be better than it was in the 75-55 loss to LSU a few weeks ago.

Missouri is decent on the boards and it can block shots, and LSU should oblige with a whole lot of turnovers. However …

