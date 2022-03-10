LSU vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

LSU vs Missouri prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
LSU vs Missouri Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: LSU (21-10), Missouri (12-20)
Why Missouri Will Win
Well that’s the Missouri team we’ve wanted to see on a regular basis.
Granted, it beat Ole Miss twice before, but coming up with a 72-60 win to at least get a victory in the SEC Tournament matters for optics in a bad year. At least Mizzou lived to fight another day.
It got hot in the second half, it worked the ball around well, and it hit 54% from the field in the victory, and now it needs to keep working it around and be better than it was in the 75-55 loss to LSU a few weeks ago.
Missouri is decent on the boards and it can block shots, and LSU should oblige with a whole lot of turnovers. However …
Why LSU Will Win
LSU can turn the lights out on this in a hurry from the defensive side.
Missouri isn’t hitting over half of its shot against this D.
There might not have been problems against the Rebels, but Missouri doesn’t score. It’s awful from three and it turns the ball over way too much to stay alive.
LSU forced 16 turnovers in the first meeting, and it should have that walking out of the locker room in this. Expect a whole lot of transition points with the defense leading to easy offense.
LSU vs Missouri: What’s Going To Happen
It won’t be the total wipeout of the first meeting, but it’s going to be close.
Missouri had its fun against Ole Miss, but now the LSU defense will take over and be out of this after a good fight for the first ten minutes. The Mizzou version of the Tigers will turn the ball over way too often and won’t do a thing from the outside.
LSU vs Missouri: Prediction, Lines
LSU 71, Missouri 60
Line: LSU -10.5, o/u: 133
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
