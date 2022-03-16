LSU vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

LSU vs Iowa State prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.
LSU vs Iowa State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 7:20 pm
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
How To Watch: TBS
Records: LSU (6 seed, 22-11)
Iowa State (11 seed, 20-12)
Region: TBS
Why Iowa State Will Win
What kind of focus and shape is LSU in right now?
This is a relatively young team that struggled down the stretch losing four of its last seven games and seven of the last seven of the last 13, and now it’s going into the tournament with head coach Will Wade whacked and assistant Kevin Nickelberry taking over.
Iowa State might be having issues – to be nice about it – but the defense is strong enough to be a problem. It’s great at guarding the three and it’s active enough to generate plenty of turnovers and steals.
LSU isn’t a big shooting team for the outside, and worst of all against the Cyclones, it has a massive turnover problem.
However …
Why LSU Will Win
How do you overcome adversity and a rough run of performances? You crank up the defense, and LSU is about to do that in a big way.
Yeah, Iowa State is great at generating takeaways – LSU leads the nation in steals.
LSU isn’t going to come in and turn the lights out in this offensively, but it’s going to clamp down fast against a Cyclone team that doesn’t rebound well and doesn’t manufacture enough points on the inside.
For all of LSU’s issues, it’s been hitting its free throws, the defense has been fine, and it should be able to generate a slew of second chance points.
LSU vs Iowa State: What’s Going To Happen
Iowa State is on a three-game losing streak and dropped seven of its last 11 games because it just isn’t able to score enough.
Being shut down cold by Texas Tech in a 72-41 loss is one thing, but it put up 36 on Oklahoma State a few weeks ago and isn’t showing any consistency whatsoever.
LSU might be in a transition period, but the team is fine. The defense will get it done.
LSU vs Iowa State Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines
Prediction: LSU 72, Iowa State 64
Line: LSU -4, o/u: 127.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
LSU vs Iowa State Must See Rating: 3
