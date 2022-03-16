LSU vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

What kind of focus and shape is LSU in right now?

This is a relatively young team that struggled down the stretch losing four of its last seven games and seven of the last seven of the last 13, and now it’s going into the tournament with head coach Will Wade whacked and assistant Kevin Nickelberry taking over.

Iowa State might be having issues – to be nice about it – but the defense is strong enough to be a problem. It’s great at guarding the three and it’s active enough to generate plenty of turnovers and steals.

LSU isn’t a big shooting team for the outside, and worst of all against the Cyclones, it has a massive turnover problem.

However …

