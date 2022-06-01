LSU Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Hurt for most of last year, the 6-0, 205-pound future NFL star only saw time in six games before having issues with his ankle. He still led the team with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine scores.

He busted out as a freshman with 45 catches for 735 yards and five scores – averaging over 16 yards per catch – and he should be in the mix for the Biletnikoff Award was the nation’s top receiver.