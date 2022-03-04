Loyola Chicago vs Bradley College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Loyola Chicago vs Bradley How To Watch: Missouri Valley Conference Quarterfinal
Date: Friday, March 4
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Loyola Chicago (22-7), Bradley (17-13)
Why Loyola Chicago Will Win
Bradley turns it over too much.
Loyola might be coming off a loss to Northern Iowa, but it’s been strong over the second half of the season by doing a great job from three – they’re hitting 39% from the outside – and they continue to force a ton of turnovers.
Bradley is great from the field and is playing well, but it’s also good for at least 12 turnovers a game, usually a whole lot more.
Loyola is used to playing low scoring tough games, and the difference in this should be those Bradley mistakes. However …
Why Bradley Will Win
The Braves were able to beat Loyola a few weeks ago by holding down the Ramblers from the outside and doing a great ob from the field.
They’re fantastic on the boards – they win when they come up with double-digit rebounds on the offensive side – and they’re able to lock down with the best defense in the Missouri Valley.
Yes, they turn the ball over too much and have too may problems on the free throw line, but they were +5 in rebounding margin in the win, and …
Loyola Chicago vs Bradley: What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect a high-scoring shootout.
Loyola is extremely efficient from the field, and they’re great from the outside when it gets its chances, but can it hold on in the rebounding battle?
It was close in both games, and as long as it stays within a few boards, it’ll be fine. It’s 18-2 when it makes 45% or more of its shots, and Bradley has only allowed teams to hit that seven times. But …
Loyola will hit a few more free throws and will get the one big basket the Braves won’t.
Loyola Chicago vs Bradley Prediction, Lines
Loyola Chicago 68, Bradley 64
Line: Loyola Chicago -6, o/u: 130.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 3
