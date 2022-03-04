Loyola Chicago vs Bradley College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Bradley turns it over too much.

Loyola might be coming off a loss to Northern Iowa, but it’s been strong over the second half of the season by doing a great job from three – they’re hitting 39% from the outside – and they continue to force a ton of turnovers.

Bradley is great from the field and is playing well, but it’s also good for at least 12 turnovers a game, usually a whole lot more.

Loyola is used to playing low scoring tough games, and the difference in this should be those Bradley mistakes. However …

