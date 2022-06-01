Louisville Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

After rotating into the position early in his career, the 6-1, 190 four-year veteran has made the starting quarterback job all his. He completed 555 of 886 passes (63%) for 8,092 yards, 62 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his four seasons. Even more dangerous on the move, he ran 505 times for 2,619 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns.