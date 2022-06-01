Louisville Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Louisville Cardinals Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Louisville Cardinals Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Louisville Schedule & Analysis
1
Malik Cunningham, QB Sr.
After rotating into the position early in his career, the 6-1, 190 four-year veteran has made the starting quarterback job all his. He completed 555 of 886 passes (63%) for 8,092 yards, 62 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his four seasons. Even more dangerous on the move, he ran 505 times for 2,619 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns.
2
Jermayne Lole, DT Sr.
6-2, 305. All-Pac-12 performer. 122 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 TFL, 8 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three years at Arizona State. Missed last year with a triceps injury.
3
Yasir Abdullah, LB Sr.
6-1, 235. 146 tackles, 14 sacks, 27.5 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles. Second Team All-ACC
4
Kei'Trel Clark, CB Jr.
5-10, 180. 40 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 broken up passes in one year at Liberty, 76 tackles, 4 INT, 19 broken up passes, 5.5 TFL in two yards at Louisville. Second Team All-ACC
5
Caleb Chandler, OG Sr.
6-4, 300. Going into his third year as a starter at left guard, earned First Team All-ACC honors last season
6
Kenderick Duncan, S Sr.
6-3, 206. 138 tackles, 6 INT, 14 broken up passes, 3.5 TFL in three years at Georgia Southern, 76 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes last year for Louisville. Honorable Mention All-ACC
7
Monty Montgomery, LB Sr.
5-11, 225. 90 tackles, 9 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 1 interception, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in three seasons
8
Tiyon Evans, RB Jr.
5-11, 210. 81 carries, 525 yards (6.5 ypc), 5 TD, 4 catches for 74 yards and 1 TD last year at Tennessee
9
Momo Sanogo, LB Sr.
6-1, 227. 209 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in five seasons at Ole Miss
10
Jalen Mitchell, RB Soph.
5-10, 214. 207 carries, 1,069 yards (5.2 ypc), 7 TD, 16 catches, 154 yards in two seasons
