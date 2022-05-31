Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
BeeJay Williamson, S Jr.
The 6-1, 195-pound mainstay saw a little starting time in 2019 and has been a key part of the defense ever since. Going into his fourth year as a starter, the two-time All-Conference USA defensive back has made 143 tackles, 6 interceptions, 5 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, and 6 tackles for loss in just over three seasons.
2
Tyler Grubbs, LB Soph.
6-1, 224. 193 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 19.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 6 broken up passes in two seasons. Two-time All-Conference USA.
3
Smoke Harris, WR Jr.
5-6, 189. 159 catches for 1,472 yards (9.3 ypc), 14 TD, 18 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD in four seasons. Two-time Second Team All-Conference USA.
4
Tre Harris, WR Soph.
6-2, 204. 40 catches, 562 yards (14.1 ypc), 4 TD last season. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
5
Keivie Rose, NT Soph.
6-3, 301. 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
6
Abraham Delfin, C Sr.
6-1, 313. The man in the middle after starting at guard in 2020, he was an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA performer at center last year after earning the honor two years ago.
7
Mykol Clark, DE Soph.
6-4, 256. 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble in the last two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
8
Joshua Mote, OG Sr.
6-3, 291. Veteran interior blocker who saw time for two seasons before starting the last two years. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
9
Jaiden Cole, S Sr.
6-0, 197. 118 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles in five seasons.
10
Jacob Barnes, PK Soph.
5-9, 193. 29-of-35 on FGs, 72-of-72 on extra points, 159 career points in three seasons.
