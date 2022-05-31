Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Louisiana Schedule
1
Zi'Yon Hill, DT Sr.
The 6-1, 274-pound veteran is three-time Second Team All-Sun Belt lineman going into his sixth year with the program. He’s an anchor, but he can also get into the backfield with 13 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries, and 299 tackles in his five years of work.
2
Eric Garror, Sr. CB/KR
5-9, 175. 103 career tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL, 6 INT, 19 broken up passes in four seasons. Two-time All-Sun Belt.
3
Rhys Byrns, P Sr.
6-0, 186. 193 punts, 8,404 yards (43.5 yards per kick) in four seasons. First Team All-Sun Belt.
4
Chris Smith, RB Jr.
5-9, 197. 247 carries, 1,539 yards (6.2 ypc), 31 TD, 31 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD, 23.9 yard per kickoff return, 2 TD in three seasons. Two-Time All-Sun Belt.
5
Andre Jones, DE Sr.
6-5, 252. 158 career tackles, 8 sacks, 21.5 TFL, 7 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles. Third Team All-Sun Belt.
6
Michael Jefferson, WR Sr.
6-4, 200. 18 catches, 481 yards (26.7 ypc), 4 TD. Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt.
7
Peter LeBlanc, WR Jr.
6-2, 188. 88 catches, 1,095 yards, 6 TD (12.4 ypc), 6 TD in three seasons.
8
AJ Riley, LB Jr.
6-2, 212. 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 INT in three seasons.
9
Neal Johnson, TE Jr.
6-4, 228. 46 catches, 517 yards (11.2 ypc), 4 TD in three seasons.
10
AJ Gillie, OG Soph.
6-2, 312. Third year with the team, but 2021 was his first season as a main factor starting 12 times at left guard.
