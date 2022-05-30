Liberty Flames Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Liberty Flames Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Javon Scruggs, S Sr.
A corner when he started and a safety over his last few seasons, the 5-11, 185-pound veteran has turned into one of the team’s most consistent all-around players. He’s not a huge hitter, but he gets to the ball making 195 stops with five interceptions, 11 broken up passes, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles
2
TreShaun Clark, DE Jr.
6-1, 250. 117 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 26.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 broken up passes in three seasons
3
Durrell Johnson, DE Sr.
6-3. 240. 62 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2 broke up passes, 1 interception in two seasons
4
Caleb Snead, WR Sr.
6-3, 205. Campbell transfer who caught 147 passes for 2,431 yards (16.5 ypc) and 25 TDs in three seasons.
5
Charlie Brewer, QB Sr.
6-1, 210. He threw for 9.700 yards and 65 touchdowns with 28 interceptions – and ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns – at Baylor. Completed 48-of-79 passes (61%) for 484 yards and 3 TD, 3 INT.
6
Demario Douglas, WR Soph.
5-8, 170. 93 catches, 1,200 yards (12.9), 10 TD in three seasons
7
Cam Reddy, C Sr.
6-2, 305. Veteran center from Colorado State – after starting out at Boston College – with the experience to be the instant anchor for the front five.
8
Nassir Watkins, OT Sr.
6-6, 320. Transfer from Kentucky with NFL body type and upside to play either tackle spot.
9
TJ Green, RB Sr.
5-11, 205. 75 carries, 477 yards (6.4 ypc), 4 TD, 7 catches, 54 yards last year for Liberty. Ran for 258 rushing yards with 1 TD at Utah.
10
Dae Dae Hunter, RB Soph.
5-10, 200. Hawaii transfer ran 147 times for 834 yards (5.7 ypc), 5 TD, 31 catches, 234 yards, 2 TD in two seasons
