Kentucky Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kentucky Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Chris Rodriguez, RB Sr.
The two-time All-SEC running back followed up a huge 785-yard, 11 touchdown 2020 with 1,378 yards, 10 TDs, and caught three touchdown passes as one of the nation’s best offensive weapons. The 5-11, 224-pounder will be the centerpiece of the attack again.
2
Will Levis, QB Sr.
6-3, 232. 233-353 (66%), 2,826 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT, 376 rushing yards, 9 TD last year for Kentucky. Threw for 644 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, ran for 475 yards, 6 TD in two years at Penn State
3
Jacquez Jones, LB Sr.
6-0, 235. Leading tackler for UK with 82 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble. Made 182 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles in two years at Ole Miss.
4
DeAndre Square, LB Sr.
6-1, 224. 244 tackles, 5.5sacks, 20 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 INT, 3 forced fumbles in four seasons
5
Tayvion Robinson, WR Jr.
5-11, 190. 113 catches, 1,555 yards (13.8 ypc), 9 TD, 227 rushing yards in three seasons at Virginia Tech
6
Tyrell Ajian, S Sr.
6-0, 190. 121 tackles, 4 INT (1 for a TD), 9 broken up passes over four seasons
7
Tashawn Manning, OG Sr.
6-4, 344-pound Auburn transfer – and leukemia survivor – who should be the team’s best run blocker and likely big pro prospect.
8
Jordan Wright, LB Sr.
6-5, 233. 106 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 1 INT, 10 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles over the last four seasons – missed a chunk of last year with an ankle injury
9
Kenneth Horsey, OG Sr.
6-3, 300. Veteran guard who needs to be the anchor early on of the revamped front. He’s going into his third year as a starter.
10
Keaton Upshaw, TE Sr.
6-6, 245. NFL prospect returning after missing last year hurt. He caught 23 passes for 276 yards and four score in his first two years.
