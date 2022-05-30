Kentucky Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

By May 29, 2022 8:45 pm

Kentucky Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Kentucky Wildcats Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenSchedule & Analysis 

1
Chris Rodriguez, RB Sr.

The two-time All-SEC running back followed up a huge 785-yard, 11 touchdown 2020 with 1,378 yards, 10 TDs, and caught three touchdown passes as one of the nation’s best offensive weapons. The 5-11, 224-pounder will be the centerpiece of the attack again.

2
Will Levis, QB Sr.

6-3, 232. 233-353 (66%), 2,826 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT, 376 rushing yards, 9 TD last year for Kentucky. Threw for 644 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, ran for 475 yards, 6 TD in two years at Penn State

3
Jacquez Jones, LB Sr.

6-0, 235. Leading tackler for UK with 82 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble. Made 182 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles in two years at Ole Miss.

4
DeAndre Square, LB Sr.

6-1, 224. 244 tackles, 5.5sacks, 20 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 INT, 3 forced fumbles in four seasons

5
Tayvion Robinson, WR Jr.

5-11, 190. 113 catches, 1,555 yards (13.8 ypc), 9 TD, 227 rushing yards in three seasons at Virginia Tech

6
Tyrell Ajian, S Sr.

6-0, 190. 121 tackles, 4 INT (1 for a TD), 9 broken up passes over four seasons

7
Tashawn Manning, OG Sr.

6-4, 344-pound Auburn transfer – and leukemia survivor – who should be the team’s best run blocker and likely big pro prospect.

8
Jordan Wright, LB Sr.

6-5, 233. 106 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 1 INT, 10 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles over the last four seasons – missed a chunk of last year with an ankle injury

9
Kenneth Horsey, OG Sr. 

6-3, 300. Veteran guard who needs to be the anchor early on of the revamped front. He’s going into his third year as a starter.

10
Keaton Upshaw, TE Sr.

6-6, 245. NFL prospect returning after missing last year hurt. He caught 23 passes for 276 yards and four score in his first two years.

5-9, 201. 233 career carries, 1,306 yards (5.6 ypc), 12 TD, 8 catches, 68 yards in four seasons

