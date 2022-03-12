Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

A big burst in the second half got Tennessee by Mississippi State 72-59 to keep up a five-game winning streak and make it a 10-1 run since the start of February.

That includes a dominant 76-63 win over Kentucky.

What are the Vols doing so well? They’re adaptable.

They hit 12 threes to get by Arkansas, and they owned the boards to beat Auburn. They moved the ball well against Mississippi State with 21 assists, and they forced their way to the free throw line and were great defensively in the win over Kentucky.

They might not necessarily be consistent, but they’re winning. However …

