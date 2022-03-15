Kentucky vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Peacocks are strutting with a good seven-game winning streak with a MAAC Tournament championship to get here.

They don’t score, they don’t make field goals, and they’re relatively sloppy with the ball and turn it over way too often. But they play a nasty brand of D.

No, the schedule hasn’t been all that great – they were blown out in the two early season games against St. John’s and Providence – but they’re not allowing teams to hit threes. No one has made more than six since February, and there’s always pressure on the outside.

They’re fifth in the nation in field goal defense – teams make just 38% of their shots on this group – and they’re able to force takeaways and plenty of steals.

Kentucky isn’t going to do much of anything from three in this, but …

