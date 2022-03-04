Kentucky vs Florida College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn should be able to take care of South Carolina, but if it doesn’t, Kentucky can win at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win. At worst, it can at least be in the mix for second and help the overall cause for the SEC tournament.

The Wildcats have been rocky on the road lately, but the rebounding travels. UK is No. 1 in the nation in rebound margin and leads the SEC in field goal percentage.

It’s making things easy on the inside, it’s great on the offensive glass when things aren’t falling, and the wins keep coming even though the three aren’t there.

Florida is one of the worst rebounding teams in the SEC – it was -17 in the margin in the first meeting – but …

