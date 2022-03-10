Kansas vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Well look at West Virginia rising up and rocking against a good defensive team.

The Mountaineers rebounded well, passed the ball around better, and they hit 53% of their shots in the 73-67 win over Kansas State. That went against type for a team that can’t do anything on the boards, but that rebounding production has to continue.

They weren’t even close in the first two games against the Jayhawks, but in this they have force more mistakes, make Kansas try to hit things from the outside, and they’ve got to get to the free throw line over and over again.

As good as the Kansas D is, it’ll give up points but …

