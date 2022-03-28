Kansas vs Villanova Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Final Four

You can’t beat Kansas if you don’t hit threes.

That was a key part of the Miami problem in its 76-50 loss to the Jayhawks – at least, it was a part of the issue. The team couldn’t hit threes. That’s not what it was about.

You have to be able to shoot over the top of the Jayhawks, and one 3-of-21 performance from three later, the close game turned ugly.

Villanova can shoot threes. That’s what it’s about.

Along with being the best free throw shooting team in college basketball – the Wildcats were brilliant at closing out games over the first two weekends – bombing away from three is part of the program.

It didn’t go off in the 50-44 win over Houston – connecting on 5-of-21 from the outside – but it did enough.

Unlike several teams in this tournament that didn’t have an answer when things weren’t going well in one phase, Villanova adapted.

Houston’s No. 1 defense was doing its job, so Villanova stepped up its own D, held the Cougars to 1-of-20 from three, and because it’s what this team does. It hit all 15 free throws in the win.

There are problems and concerns, but this is a smart, veteran team that doesn’t make mistakes, plays great D, and …

