Kansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

The defense continues to be ridiculous.

Oklahoma gave Texas Tech all it could handle in the 56-55 Red Raider win, but the Sooner offense only hit 26% from the field and tuned it over 18 times.

That makes it seven straight games that teams haven’t been able to get to 70 against Texas Tech.

It’s the best defense in the Big 12 in field goal percentage allowed, it hasn’t been bad on the boards, and and it even cranked up the offense a bit in the 75-67 win over Kansas in early January and scored 91 in the double overtime loss in the rematch.

However …

