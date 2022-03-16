Kansas vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The experience came through.

Texas Southern didn’t play all that well early on in the 76-67 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but it turned up the heat late, held firm with several defensive stops on one end and with timely free throws on the other.

The Tigers utilized the bench, seemingly blocked every meaningful shot, and they survived. The can play some D.

They keep teams to under 40%, they’re strong on the boards – 45 against the Islanders – and the senior-dominated team is used to playing in big moments.

However …

