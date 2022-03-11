Kansas vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

TCU came up with one of the most amazing runs in the second half to get by Texas in a 65-60 thriller. It got its defensive toughness back, it was strong on the boards, and it already proved it could hang with the Jayhawks.

Kansas won the second of back-to-back games, but it was a tough home win by four. Two days earlier it lost by ten in Fort Worth because TCU came up with 43 rebounds and was more active and tough.

TCU won’t be able to win this if this turns into an offensive fight, but in what should be a fight of a game, it’ll likely win on the glass. Do that, and Kansas has a problem.

