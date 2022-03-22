Kansas vs Providence Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Providence totally went against type.

This team wins games on senior leadership, smart plays at every turn, lots of defense, lots of assists, lots of big moments, lots of pressure on the three-point shooters, and lots and lots of wins in tight games.

It does the things that good veteran teams do – like get to the free-throw line, get in position on the defensive boards, and not turn the ball over – but what it doesn’t do all that well lately is shoot.

The Friars struggled from the start of the Big East Tournament through their NCAA first round win over South Dakota State. They failed to hit 40% of their shots in three straight games before putting an end to the Richmond run by hitting just about everything.

For a team that plays just about every game close, two blowout games in the last three – one loss to Creighton and one win over Richmond – has seemed out of place. But if it’s going to beat Kansas, this is going to be close.

This team thrives under pressure.

It’s got decent size, it’s going to move the ball around well, and …

