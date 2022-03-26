Kansas vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite 8

Miami keeps on chugging right along.

Its defense destroyed Auburn, held up late against USC, and pretty much stopped Iowa State before it could all get going in a nice run to get here.

Now it has to keep on having fun.

In this pressure-packed tournament with team after team – let’s be honest here – gagging in the moment, Miami just goes out there, flies up and down the court with brilliant ball movement and a whole lot of good shots and strong opportunities built off lots and lots and lots of takeaways.

This was one of the better defensive teams in the country – it led the ACC in turnover margin and steals – and it’s just that kind of defensive pressure that matches up perfectly well with the tightness of the moment.

In the three wins over USC, Auburn, and Iowa State, the Hurricanes forced 47 turnovers and gave it up just seven times before turning it over 13 times against the nasty Cyclone D.

Kansas isn’t having turnover problems, but it’s not going to force enough Miami mistakes to matter. However …

