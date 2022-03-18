Kansas vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

The team will have to get hot from three in a big, big hurry.

It’s a short team now with second-leading scorer and key big man Ryan Kalkbrenner out for the rest of the tournament after getting hurt in the overtime win over San Diego State.

This isn’t a big shooting team for the outside, but it works the ball around well and is usually able to pick up the slack with rebounding production coming from several parts.

TCU was able to beat Kansas back in early March by getting tough defensively and owning the boards. Baylor was able to beat the Jayhawks just before that by getting tough defensively and holding its on on the boards.

Creighton has to do all of that, and it needs to find the firepower to keep up the pace. Again, that means the threes have to start falling, but …

