Kansas vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Kansas vs Creighton prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Kansas vs Creighton Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 19
Game Time: 2:40 pm
Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
How To Watch: CBS
Records: Kansas (1 seed, 29-6)
Creighton (9 seed, 23-11)
Region: Midwest
Why Creighton Will Win
The team will have to get hot from three in a big, big hurry.
It’s a short team now with second-leading scorer and key big man Ryan Kalkbrenner out for the rest of the tournament after getting hurt in the overtime win over San Diego State.
This isn’t a big shooting team for the outside, but it works the ball around well and is usually able to pick up the slack with rebounding production coming from several parts.
TCU was able to beat Kansas back in early March by getting tough defensively and owning the boards. Baylor was able to beat the Jayhawks just before that by getting tough defensively and holding its on on the boards.
Creighton has to do all of that, and it needs to find the firepower to keep up the pace. Again, that means the threes have to start falling, but …
Why Kansas Will Win
5-of-43. That’s what Creighton is from three over the last two games.
Granted, San Diego State’s defense was among the three best in the country, and Villanova can crank up the intensity from the outside, but the Kansas defense can do the job, too.
The Jayhawks are great inside and out – they led the Big 12 in field goal percentage and three point percentage, and then there’s the biggest issue …
The rebounds. Creighton is active on the boards, but not having Kalkbrenner is massive, and asking for Ryan Alexander to take over the scoring against the Jayhawks like he did against the Aztecs is too much.
Kansas vs Creighton: What’s Going To Happen
Creighton is amazing at taking adversity and building off of it, but this is way too big a mountain to climb.
The Bluejays will battle, and they’ll hang around for a half or so, but the injuries have piled up and there’s too thin a bench to keep up.
Kansas will come up with a second straight dominant performance to get into the Sweet 16.
Kansas vs Creighton Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Kansas 75, Creighton 63
Line: Kansas -11.5, o/u: 139.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Kansas vs Creighton Must See Rating: 3.5
